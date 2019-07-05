Nintendo Switch Online now has over 10 million subscribers

Newsbrief: Nintendo’s paid Switch membership has surpassed 10 million subscribers worldwide, a milestone announced alongside talk of Nintendo’s plans for emerging technology and other topics at a recent Q&A with shareholders.

Last we heard of Nintendo Switch Online, the service had amassed 9.8 million subscribers worldwide. That last milestone came a little over two months back, so around 2 million subscribers have signed up for the service in that small amount of time.

It is worth noting that three-month-long subscriptions to Nintendo Switch Online (up to one year’s worth) are being given away as a perk to Twitch Prime members through January 2020, and that ongoing giveaway has likely given the service’s numbers a boost. Without the promotion, Nintendo Switch Online typically retails for $19.99 for a year, or $7.99 for three months.