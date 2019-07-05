Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo Switch Online now has over 10 million subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online now has over 10 million subscribers

July 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Newsbrief: Nintendo’s paid Switch membership has surpassed 10 million subscribers worldwide, a milestone announced alongside talk of Nintendo’s plans for emerging technology and other topics at a recent Q&A with shareholders.

Last we heard of Nintendo Switch Online, the service had amassed 9.8 million subscribers worldwide. That last milestone came a little over two months back, so around 2 million subscribers have signed up for the service in that small amount of time.

It is worth noting that three-month-long subscriptions to Nintendo Switch Online (up to one year’s worth) are being given away as a perk to Twitch Prime members through January 2020, and that ongoing giveaway has likely given the service’s numbers a boost. Without the promotion, Nintendo Switch Online typically retails for $19.99 for a year, or $7.99 for three months.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.04.19]
Junior Game Designer - Grepolis
Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.03.19]
Senior Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.01.19]
Community Management Specialist - Grepolis (in-house)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.19]
VIP Account Manager - Forge of Empires


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image