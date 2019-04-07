Get a job: Sucker Punch, Cold Iron Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Los Angeles, California

N3TWORK builds fun, engaging, free to play games for iOS and Android. We are looking for talented senior game server engineers to join our small, focused team of experienced veterans to build scalable game servers.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Here at Sucker Punch we’re hard at work on Ghost of Tsushima, and we’re looking for an experienced manager for our QA Team. You’ll be responsible for the entire Quality Assurance process, from the strategic planning to final verification, in order to help Sucker Punch ship a best-in-class AAA game for the PlayStation console.



Sucker Punch is focused on maintaining a collaborative and healthy work environment, and QA is an integral part of our team. If you’ve got something to say about the game, you’re expected to walk across the office and say it. You’re not going to have to fit your feedback into the comments field of a bug report. Quality Assurance is not only about fixing bugs, it is also about player experience, immersive storytelling, and having fun playing the game. We recognize QA as being a key aspect of taking Ghost of Tsushima to its full potential.

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Sr. World Builder to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you excellent at designing spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play through? Do you revel in bridging the gap between art and design, making the content and pacing of the game more enjoyable through layout with strong artistic sensibilities?

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Location: Los Angeles, California

As a User Interface Artist, you will be responsible for the design & creation of new UI screens, dialogs and HUD. Your role will be focused on developing optimal layout designs that are both functionally engaging and visually dynamic. You will work closely with Game Design in visually interpreting feature requirements and UX, whilst also coordinating with development to ensure correct technical implementation. The ideal candidate would be someone with excellent graphic design skills and previous UI experience.

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

New World Interactive is looking for a Community Manager to Create, edit and publish content for the company's blog and all other official social media channels, Manage and engage social media community as it exists across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and other networks, Create and present regular reporting to internal teams on community engagement and social media metrics, and more as part of its team.