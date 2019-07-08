Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic cuts the ribbon on new Madrid studio

July 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
UK developer Mediatonic has continued to expand with the opening of a new studio in Madrid. 

The Gears Pop! and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer already has studios in London, Brighton, and Guildford, and originally moved to Madrid in 2017 with the opening of a five person co-working space. 

Since then, the Madrid team has expanded significantly, enabling Mediatonic to open a full-fledged studio in the Spanish capital. 

Looking ahead, the company hopes to grow its Madrid team from 20 to 70 employees by 2021, and plans to "invest significantly" into the development of its own original games.

