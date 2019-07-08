Report: Struggling HQ Trivia developer cuts workforce by 20 percent

HQ Trivia has laid off around 20 percent of its remaining staff after the mobile game show app saw downloads plummet.

As reported by TechCrunch, the latest estimates suggest HQ Trivia's monthly downloads have fallen by 92 percent, resulting in HQ laying off seven of its remaining 35 employees.

Four separate sources have confirmed the size of the layoffs to TechCrunch, and explained the cuts have primarily affected those in marketing, product engineering, and human resources.

The news comes around 15 months after HQ secured $15 million in funding to develop the live-streamed game show app, putting the post-investment value of the product at around $100 million.