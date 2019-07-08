Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

League of Legends leads Fortnite as Twitch's most viewed game of 2019

League of Legends leads Fortnite as Twitch's most viewed game of 2019

July 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Looking at the first six months of 2019, League of Legends is currently the frontrunner for the most popular game on Twitch in terms of hours of viewership, according to data gathered and published by The Esports Observer.

The near-decade-old free-to-play MOBA has nabbed 512.3 million hours of viewership on Twitch between January 1 and June 30, 2019. In that same span of time Fortnite has charted only 465 million hours of viewership, despite leading 2018's viewership rankings by this point in the year last time around.

The full report on The Esports Observer lays out details on the viewership for the top games of the year so far on Twitch, offering game developers a look at how trends have shifted both in the first half of this year, and compared to 2018’s final numbers.

For instance, year-over-year viewership of Fortnite has fallen from 513.1 million hours in the first half of 2018 to 465 million so far this year. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V is a title that saw a year-over-year boost. In the first half of 2018 the game ranked 9th with 58.8 million hours viewed. By that same point this year, Grand Theft Auto V is the third most popular video game, and has 269.1 million hours viewed. 

Last year’s third place video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds didn’t even make 2019’s top 10.

While individual rankings have shifted between last year and 2019, the games and categories featured in the two data excerpts haven’t changed much. Fortnite, League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto V, and World of Warcraft all rank within the top 10 on both lists. The only new faces for 2019’s list are Apex Legends, and Twitch’s ‘Just Chatting' category, which itself is somewhat of a replacement for Twitch’s former IRL category.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.08.19]
Senior Project Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.05.19]
User Experience Researcher
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.04.19]
QA Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.04.19]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image