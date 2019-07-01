Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 8, 2019
Video: Zachtronics' approach to open-ended puzzle design

July 8, 2019 | By Staff
July 8, 2019 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video, Vault

 

In this 2019 GDC talk, podcaster Drew Messinger-Michaels talks to Zachtronics founder and creative director Zach Barth about the studio's puzzle design process, from the initial foundation to the basic mechanics, to the way story is integrated.

It was an intriguing look at how Zachtronics' iconic puzzle games are designed and released, often with puzzles that the designers themselves haven't solved (or haven't optimally solved) under the understanding that players will come up with their own unique solutions.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or XRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

