Video: Zachtronics' approach to open-ended puzzle design

In this 2019 GDC talk, podcaster Drew Messinger-Michaels talks to Zachtronics founder and creative director Zach Barth about the studio's puzzle design process, from the initial foundation to the basic mechanics, to the way story is integrated.

It was an intriguing look at how Zachtronics' iconic puzzle games are designed and released, often with puzzles that the designers themselves haven't solved (or haven't optimally solved) under the understanding that players will come up with their own unique solutions.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

