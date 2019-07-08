Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Obituary: Eternal Darkness composer Steve Henifin

Obituary: Eternal Darkness composer Steve Henifin

July 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Steve Henifin has passed away. The news was shared by an update posted to his social media pages and website over the last week.

Henifin was a longtime composer and musician, lending his talents to the soundtracks of games like Eternal Darkness, Too Human, and several Metal Gear Solid titles throughout his career. His work dates back to the early ‘90s, and also includes projects as recent as Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

“Steve Henifin did this with reckless abandon- Music, robots, lasers, fire, holograms, video projections, video games, art installations, code, sound, design," reads the post shared to his Facebook last week. "He was also a fortune teller and liked weird crystals and stuff. He’d tell people bizarre things in their future that would make them think- what the hell just happened? He was loved very much."

