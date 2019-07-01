Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Senior Project Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes' External Projects Group partners with developers across the globe to create original games for PC and Console. We are seeking a Senior Project Manager to supervise this external development.

The candidate we are looking for will be responsible for shipping titles on time, within budget, to the highest level of excellence. With our partners they will create and maintain project schedules to achieve project milestones. They will work alongside our External Creative Lead whose role is to guide the project from a content and quality standpoint. They should be able to anticipate and solve production problems both independently and collaboratively.

Responsibilities:

Helps to create the project schedule and milestones in conjunction with external Partners. Enforces or changes it as necessary; from pre-production through to live teams.

Reviews milestone deliverables from developers.

Builds a strong relationship with the creative team at DE and at our Partners. Works to provide a delicate balance between supporting their vision and keeping on track for release.

Works to create, institute, document and evangelize production methods in the External Projects Group.

Helps hire and mentor junior members of the Project Management team.

Evaluates external development groups and projects and makes recommendations.

Ensures regular communication within the company updating project status and changes.

Manages internal and external QA groups. Oversees submission processes to first party manufacturers and partners.

Strives to learn about new technologies, to push process development and optimization.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Has shipped multiple games in a Project Management role with either internal or external development teams on console and PC.

Experience with GaaS and free to play gaming preferred.

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Project and/or Google equivalents.

Working knowledge of bug tracking database(s) required - Jira, DevTrack, TFS, or other industry standard.

Working knowledge of version control software.

Working knowledge of server and back end technologies and solutions is beneficial.

Willingness to travel both within North America and the Rest of the World.

