Smite and Paladins developer Hi-Rez has opened its first UK studio

Newsbrief: Smite and Paladins developer Hi-Rez Studios has opened a new UK studio called Red Beard Games.

Based in Brighton, Red Beard has been tasked with creating "distinctive experiences, tailor-made for the largest gaming communities in the world."

It's a notable expansion for Hi-Rez, which has made a name for itself developing free-to-play games for mobile, consoles, and PC, and marks the company's first opening in both the UK and Europe.

The company already has offices in the United States (Atlanta) and China (Shenzhen), and has recently been ramping up development on its key titles with the addition of new features like cross-play and the formation of three new studios on home soil.