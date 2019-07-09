Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Smite and Paladins developer Hi-Rez has opened its first UK studio

Smite and Paladins developer Hi-Rez has opened its first UK studio

July 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Smite and Paladins developer Hi-Rez Studios has opened a new UK studio called Red Beard Games. 

Based in Brighton, Red Beard has been tasked with creating "distinctive experiences, tailor-made for the largest gaming communities in the world."

It's a notable expansion for Hi-Rez, which has made a name for itself developing free-to-play games for mobile, consoles, and PC, and marks the company's first opening in both the UK and Europe.

The company already has offices in the United States (Atlanta) and China (Shenzhen), and has recently been ramping up development on its key titles with the addition of new features like cross-play and the formation of three new studios on home soil.

Related Jobs

None
None —

None


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image