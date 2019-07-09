Nintendo will move parts of Switch production from China to Vietnam

Nintendo will move some aspects of Switch production from China to Vietnam, a company spokesperson has told Reuters.

The news follows reports that Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony were looking to shift console manufacturing away from China due to rising political tensions and economic unease between the East Asian country and the United States.

Despite those rumblings, Nintendo has suggested the decision was made purely to "diversify risks," rather than to escape any potential tariffs imposed by Washington on products built in China.

Nintendo will begin the move this summer, although it remains to be seen which parts of production will be brought over to Vietnam, and which parts will be staying put.