Mobile dev Million Victories raises $1.4 million

July 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Million Victories, the French studio behind the mobile strategy game Million Lords, has raised $1.4 million.

The studio’s leadership discussed the deal with PocketGamer, though details on the investment itself are light. Million Victories does say, however, that it plans to use the $1.4 million in additional funding to expand its development team beyond the current 15 staff and boost the marketing efforts for Million Lords.

That title is Million Victories' debut game, and is currently in beta with a full launch planned for September. The studio tells PocketGamer that, at this stage, the Million Lords beta has 100,000 players and sees about $0.50 in average revenue per daily active user. 

