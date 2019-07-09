Cuphead has sold 4 million copies and has a Netflix adaptation on the way

Newsbrief: Studio MDHR’s cartoonish platformer Cuphead has officially sold over 4 million copies since its late 2017 release.

For reference, the game sold over 3 million copies across Xbox One and PC in just under a year following its launch, and 1 million copies in its first two weeks out. Cuphead arrived on Nintendo Switch as well just this April, and is one of a handful of games that will be playable on the built-in screen of select Tesla cars.

The milestone was revealed alongside news that the game is being adapted into an animated series for Netflix as The Cuphead Show. The Netflix adaptation has Studio MDHR co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer on board as executive producers, alongside a number of other big names from past Netflix adaptations and animated productions detailed in the Hollywood Reporter announcement.