Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cuphead has sold 4 million copies and has a Netflix adaptation on the way

Cuphead has sold 4 million copies and has a Netflix adaptation on the way

July 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Newsbrief: Studio MDHR’s cartoonish platformer Cuphead has officially sold over 4 million copies since its late 2017 release.

For reference, the game sold over 3 million copies across Xbox One and PC in just under a year following its launch, and 1 million copies in its first two weeks out. Cuphead arrived on Nintendo Switch as well just this April, and is one of a handful of games that will be playable on the built-in screen of select Tesla cars.

The milestone was revealed alongside news that the game is being adapted into an animated series for Netflix as The Cuphead Show. The Netflix adaptation has Studio MDHR co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer on board as executive producers, alongside a number of other big names from past Netflix adaptations and animated productions detailed in the Hollywood Reporter announcement.

Related Jobs

None
None —

None


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image