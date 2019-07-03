Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Attend XRDC and see how VR helps caregivers see the world through their patients' eyes!

Attend XRDC and see how VR helps caregivers see the world through their patients' eyes!

July 10, 2019 | By Staff
July 10, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, XRDC

Virtual reality is a uniquely powerful training tool, because it has the power to give you a fresh perspective and literally walk a (virtual) mile in someone else's shoes.

Attend XRDC this October and learn about this power firsthand in a special Healthcare track talk on on "XR Adoption in Senior Care Training: Lessons for Success from Design to Deployment", in which Embodied Labs CEO Carrie Shaw will share her expertise and the top ten lessons she and her team have learned about designing VR training experiences that work.

With a client and partner list of 60 companies and growing, Embodied Labs has learned countless valuable lessons about designing and deploying VR that allows healthcare staff members to embody and experience the visual, hearing and cognitive impairments that residents of aging care facilities face. 

Attend this talk and you'll benefit from her unique perspective as she shares lessons learned, tips on finding the sweet spot for pricing, designing UI and UX for non-gamers, setting clients up for success as they implement an immersive platform and much more!

So if you haven't already, register for XRDC now at a discount rate! This is shaping up to be the year's premier event for AR/VR/MR developers and innovators, and of course there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass. Be sure to register today to get the best deal!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

