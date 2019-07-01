Get a job: Ubisoft RedLynx is hiring a Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Helsinki, Finland

Are you passionate about games? Do you want to be part of a world-class international game development team with true professionals in a fun atmosphere? At RedLynx we break boundaries. How about you?

Ubisoft RedLynx is a multiplatform game development studio located in Helsinki. Along with the hugely popular Trials series, we have developed and published more than 100 games and we are a passionate team of over 140 people of 21 different nationalities. As one of the biggest and oldest game studios in Finland, we focus on surprising people with the unexpected and creating impactful game experiences that stand the test of time.

Since 2011 RedLynx has been part of Ubisoft, one of the biggest independent video game publishers in the world with over 16,000 team members, who work hand-in-hand to deliver rich and innovative gaming experiences. At RedLynx we cherish the spirit of innovation, create innovative technology and we are proud to have the support and trust from Ubisoft to push for new practices and solutions useful to other studios worldwide.

We are now looking for a Senior Game Designer to work with our latest mobile release South Park: Phone Destroyer™ as well as other ideas in the works.

As a Game Designer, you will take ownership of various features and systems within South Park: Phone Destroyer. Especially you will focus on the combat system of the game improving KPI’s (retention, monetization and engagement). You will work with the Creative Director, other Designers and the rest of the development team to build upon and improve the success of the game.

We will offer you a unique opportunity to work with a successful mobile game with a huge IP. You will also have the opportunity to help lead the combat features of the game, which is the game’s heart and soul. You will get to grow and collaborate with the rest of the talented game development team and you’ll have a friendly and passionate team supporting you.

Core responsibilities

Maintain and add features to the combat system of the game

Iterate and improve existing features and create new ones

Documenting your designs and seeing them through to implementation and testing

Making sure your work is aligned with the overall game direction and needs

Our dream candidate

Has 5 + years of experience in F2P game design

Has been involved in at least 3 shipped games

Has experience in system and combat design

Has strong analytical skills

Has excellent communication skills, and is able to be clear and precise when presenting ideas

Knows that making games is a joint effort and is happy to collaborate

We also appreciate

Passion for combat/fighting games

Intrest in economy design

We offer…

An awesome project with a lot of variety

An open, international and massively friendly work environment full of ambitious and skilled people

Lots of challenges and opportunities to develop yourself

Newly renovated office space 10 minutes from the city center of Helsinki

Competitive compensation and benefits such as wide healthcare and insurances, phone benefit, lunch vouchers, free gym, free breakfast, free games, parties, events… you name it :)

Good work/life balance: We take our work very seriously but we also respect and value our employees’ personal lives, also during high-intensity periods, that’s why we have flexible work hours

Relocation help

