July 9, 2019
Watch Children of Morta's lead dev explain its family-focused game design

July 9, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
If you haven't heard, Children of Morta is a hack-and-slash action RPG due out later this year from developer Deadmage. It's got an amazing pixel aesthetic and a unique hook on character progress, and after a successful demo released last month, it's shot up to the top unreleased wishlisted games on Steam. 

Though Children of Morta is still in development, Deadmage cofounder Amir Fassihi was kind enough to drop by the GDC Twitch channel today for a chat about how that process is going. It was an interesting time to catch up with Fassihi, since the game is closer than it's ever been to release, but there's still plenty of planned polish yet to come. 

In case you're curious about how this particular roguelike is coming along, you can now watch the full conversation with Fassihi in the video above. It's a wide-ranging chat going from how the game's pixel animations impacted the Unity-based pipeline to the particulars of the family-driven progression system that's helped make the game so appealing. 

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa 

