The compact Switch Lite is Nintendo's newest dedicated handheld

Nintendo has announced a more compact, handheld-only version of the Switch called the Switch Lite.

The long-rumored console was unveiled on YouTube earlier today, and looks similar to the flagship Switch aside from a few notable differences.

For starters, the Switch Lite comes in three unique colors -- yellow, gray, and turquoise -- and does away with detachable Joy-Cons in favor of integrated controls. It also sports a proper d-pad as opposed to the original's individual directional buttons.

The absence of Joy-Cons means the Switch Lite doesn't pack an IR Motion Camera or HD Rumble features. As a result, games that rely heavily on motion controls like 1-2-Switch won't be compatible with the new console unless you connect separate Joy-Con controllers.

As we've already hinted, the Switch Lite can't be connected to a television set, with Nintendo reiterating that the colorful console is a dedicated handheld through and through. Being more compact than its predecessor, it also comes with a slightly smaller 5.5 inch touchscreen (1280 x 720 resolution), and is around 123 grams lighter.

Beyond that, however, it's business as usual, and the Switch Lite will be able to play any game that supports handheld mode. That means big-hitters like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Breath of the Wild (and many more) will be supported.

In terms of pricing, the Lite will retail for $200 when it arrives on August 20, 2019. That's a whole $100 less than the flagship Switch, making it a tantalizing proposition for those who don't mind waving farewell to a handful of key features.