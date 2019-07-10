Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 10, 2019
Former Riot and EA devs form new multiplayer studio, Vela Games

July 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
A trio of former Riot Games and EA developers have joined forces to establish new 'triple-A independent' studio, Vela Games. 

Based in Dublin, Vela was officially launched at the Develop conference in Brighton, and will focus on creating "engaging, co-operative games that put players at the heart of the development process."

The Irish company was quietly founded back in 2018, and has already raised €3.4 million ($3.82 million) in seed funding to put together a 13-strong development team, most of whom have previous experience working on triple-A projects. 

Co-founders Travis George, Brian Kaiser, and Lisa Newon George will lead development on the studio's first original title, and said they're also committed to building a company culture that avoids harmful work practices to allow its team to reach their full potential. 

“We value our players, but we also value our team," commented Travis. "We chose Dublin as our base so we could recruit amazing international talent and give them excellent quality of life. By creating a great environment and team, we can create a great game."

