Beat Saber dev Beat Games shuffles leadership as CEO steps down

Newsbrief: Beat Saber developer Beat Games has announced a couple of changes to its company leadership centering around a shift in its CEO role.

Namely, the company announced on Twitter that its previous CEO Jaroslav Beck is stepping down from the position, and will instead dedicate his time to the ever complicated beast of perusing new music deals for the VR rhythm game's expanding track list.

“In order to ensure music stays as our top priority, Jaroslav Beck is stepping down as the CEO to fully focus on his life passion – music,” tweeted the Beat Games account. “This transition will give him much bigger flexibility in pursuing music opportunities and initiatives for Beat Saber and continue to deliver the best music content for our community.”

In his stead, Beat Saber co-creator Vladimir Hrincar is stepping in as the company’s new CEO with the goal of focusing “on the further development of the game, operations, and platform partnerships.”