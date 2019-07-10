Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

RuneScape dev Jagex sold by parent company for $530 million

RuneScape dev Jagex sold by parent company for $530 million

July 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The Chinese company Fukong Interactive has sold the entirety of its stake in RuneScape developer Jagex.

Talk of an impending sale had been circulating since early this year, with Jagex stating in January that its parent company may include the studio in a list of assets it would sell off as part of a major reorganization.

The sale was reported by the Chinese publication Yicai Global late last month, and spotted by MMOFallout shortly after. That original Yicai Global story lists the buyer as US Platinum Fortune and notes that the sale was necessary to pay down debt accrued by the parent company.

The studio’s selling price is given as $530 million, which is a good $230 million more than the $300 million Fukong paid to acquire Jagex back in 2016. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.10.19]
Lead Material Artist
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.10.19]
Part-time Hourly Paid Lecturer &ndash; Games and Web
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[07.09.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[07.09.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image