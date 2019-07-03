Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an innovative FX Artist to join an unannounced project and work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your creativity and dedication.

Come join the creators of the critically acclaimed games SMITE, Paladins, Realm Royale, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our FX Artist do:

Develop innovative, complex and visually stunning particle and shader effects within the defined visual style

Creating assets such as textures, models and shaders relevant to visual effects art

Concept, propose, and present creative ideas

Work closely with our artists, animators, designers and programmers to implement effects

Provide creative input specific to assigned tasks

Who we are looking for:

2+ years of experience creating FX in the games industry.

Portfolio materials must demonstrate a strong understanding of particle effects technology, techniques, and implementation In a near current gen game engine.

Strong technical knowledge of effects generation using Unreal Cascade (or a comparable engine).

Candidates must show an aptitude for learning new/proprietary systems quickly.

Experience with 3D Studio Max and Photoshop.

Must have the ability to quickly conceptualize, present and execute ideas.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and organization skills.

Excellent sense of scale, timing, detail, form, texture and color.

Must have the drive to conquer technical challenges.

Must be able to handle an ever changing environment and tasks with positivity & excitement.

