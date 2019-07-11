Battlegrounds has been banned in Jordan due to negative impact on players

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been banned in Jordan by the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC).

As reported by Jordanian website Roya News, the battle royale shooter was blocked after an in-depth study found it to have had a negative impact on "players of all generations."

Announcing the ban during an interview with Roya, the TRC's director of beneficiaries affairs Mohammad AlWathiq Shaqrah explained that six other video games would soon face the same fate, including Fortnite.

This isn't the first time Battlegrounds has been banned, with the last-man-standing effort having also been outlawed by officials in China, Iraq, and Nepal for a variety of reasons -- although the latter performed a u-turn soon after.

It remains to be seen when (or indeed if) the TRC will officially move to ban Fortnite and those other five titles, as it will need to coordinate with other government agencies to pull those games from shelves.