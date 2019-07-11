The Switch could be about to get a new processor and flash storage

Nintendo's new handheld-only Switch Lite stole the headlines when it was announced yesterday, but the company also appears to be working on an upgraded version of the original Switch.

As spotted by The Verge, the console maker recently submitted a 'Class II Permission Change' to the FCC so it could get permission to tweak the Switch without needing to get the console recertified for sale in the United States.

The filing reveals Nintendo is specifically seeking to change the flagship Switch's processor and flash storage chips, listed as 'SoC' and 'NAND Memory' on the document.

As for how those tweaks will impact performance remains pure speculation at this point, and while there could very well be some noticeable improvements, the revised console shouldn't be confused with the long-rumored Switch Pro the company has reportedly been working on.