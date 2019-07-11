Ion Maiden becomes Ion Fury following Iron Maiden trademark lawsuit

3D Realms has changed the name of its first-person shooter Ion Maiden to Ion Fury after being sued by the heavy metal band Iron Maiden for trademark infringement.

Iron Maiden filed the lawsuit back in May, and accused 3D Realms of "incredibly blatant" infringement on their Iron Maiden trademark.

Specifically, the group asserted that the game's title was "nearly identical to the Iron Maiden trademark in appearance, sound, and overall commercial impression," and also claimed its protagonist Shelly Harrison was a clear riff on bassist and songwriter Steve Harris.

The band demanded $2 million in damages from 3D Realms, but "after careful consideration" the studio has chose to rebrand the game.

"We’ve decided to rename our first-person-shooter Ion Maiden to Ion Fury," said Mike Nielsen, CEO of 3D Realms.

"A lot of thought went into this, but most importantly it would be a disservice to our loyal fanbase and the fantastic developers, to drag out a long lawsuit. The amazing gameplay, interactivity and pure fun, is what makes Ion Fury a great game. Not the title."