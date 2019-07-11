Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ion Maiden becomes Ion Fury following Iron Maiden trademark lawsuit

Ion Maiden becomes Ion Fury following Iron Maiden trademark lawsuit

July 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

3D Realms has changed the name of its first-person shooter Ion Maiden to Ion Fury after being sued by the heavy metal band Iron Maiden for trademark infringement. 

Iron Maiden filed the lawsuit back in May, and accused 3D Realms of "incredibly blatant" infringement on their Iron Maiden trademark. 

Specifically, the group asserted that the game's title was "nearly identical to the Iron Maiden trademark in appearance, sound, and overall commercial impression," and also claimed its protagonist Shelly Harrison was a clear riff on bassist and songwriter Steve Harris.

The band demanded $2 million in damages from 3D Realms, but "after careful consideration" the studio has chose to rebrand the game. 

"We’ve decided to rename our first-person-shooter Ion Maiden to Ion Fury," said Mike Nielsen, CEO of 3D Realms.

"A lot of thought went into this, but most importantly it would be a disservice to our loyal fanbase and the fantastic developers, to drag out a long lawsuit. The amazing gameplay, interactivity and pure fun, is what makes Ion Fury a great game. Not the title."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.11.19]
Community Management Specialist - Grepolis (m/w/d)
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Gameplay Networking Programmer - All Levels
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image