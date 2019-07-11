Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stadia's dev partners program has received more than 4,000 applications

Stadia's dev partners program has received more than 4,000 applications

July 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Google has received more than 4,000 applications for its Stadia Partners program and, despite the sizable influx, the company says that it is reviewing each and every application individually to find games that would be a good fit for the cloud-based platform.

That fact, along with some suggestions on what to keep in mind when going through the application process, was something mentioned by technical account manager Sam Corcoran at Develop:Brighton this year, according to PCGamesInsider.

Corcoran told those in attendance that the goal of the program is to link Google up with developers interested in launching a game on Stadia, and encourages developers to consider how their games will work with some of Stadia’s more novel features when crafting their pitches.

"Think about if [the access Stadia provides] does anything particular for your game,” says Corcoran. “If access from any device has an impact on the design of your game. And also, what new opportunities are out there thanks to that ease of access."

Related Jobs

Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Senior Animation Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Gameplay Networking Programmer - All Levels
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[07.11.19]
Lead Audio Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image