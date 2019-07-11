Stadia's dev partners program has received more than 4,000 applications

Google has received more than 4,000 applications for its Stadia Partners program and, despite the sizable influx, the company says that it is reviewing each and every application individually to find games that would be a good fit for the cloud-based platform.

That fact, along with some suggestions on what to keep in mind when going through the application process, was something mentioned by technical account manager Sam Corcoran at Develop:Brighton this year, according to PCGamesInsider.

Corcoran told those in attendance that the goal of the program is to link Google up with developers interested in launching a game on Stadia, and encourages developers to consider how their games will work with some of Stadia’s more novel features when crafting their pitches.

"Think about if [the access Stadia provides] does anything particular for your game,” says Corcoran. “If access from any device has an impact on the design of your game. And also, what new opportunities are out there thanks to that ease of access."