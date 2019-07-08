Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn to build better, more compelling VR characters at XRDC this fall!

Learn to build better, more compelling VR characters at XRDC this fall!

July 12, 2019 | By Staff
July 12, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Programming, Design

Virtual reality offers unprecedented opportunities for building amazing, engrossing experiences, but to really make them sing you've got to fill your virtual worlds with believable creatures and characters.

That's no easy feat, but at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll get a front-row seat to learn from some of the most experienced and innovative VR developers in the business about how to create compelling VR worlds.

For example, as part of an exciting Games track talk on "Designing Compelling AI Character Interactions in VR Using Body Language", Beast Inc. cofounder and CEO Vivian Tan will offer up key lessons learned from over 3 years of designing and training AI dragons using VR sandboxes and simulations!

This talk is one you won't want to miss, as Tan will cover how tools and techniques that are accessible to VR developers, including hand gestures, eye contact, and other forms of spatial interaction, can be used to create compelling AI characters. Key takeaways include developing a scalable character framework appropriate for different genres, as well as tips and tricks that will enhance the player's perception of believable AI characters.

This is critical to building believable, immersive VR experiences, so if you haven't already, register to attend XRDC now for the best deal. This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[07.11.19]
Back-End DevOps Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[07.11.19]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[07.11.19]
Infrastructure Engineer
Giant Army
Giant Army — Remote, Washington, United States
[07.11.19]
Graphics Developer for Universe Sandbox


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image