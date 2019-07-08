Learn to build better, more compelling VR characters at XRDC this fall!

Virtual reality offers unprecedented opportunities for building amazing, engrossing experiences, but to really make them sing you've got to fill your virtual worlds with believable creatures and characters.

That's no easy feat, but at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll get a front-row seat to learn from some of the most experienced and innovative VR developers in the business about how to create compelling VR worlds.

For example, as part of an exciting Games track talk on "Designing Compelling AI Character Interactions in VR Using Body Language", Beast Inc. cofounder and CEO Vivian Tan will offer up key lessons learned from over 3 years of designing and training AI dragons using VR sandboxes and simulations!

This talk is one you won't want to miss, as Tan will cover how tools and techniques that are accessible to VR developers, including hand gestures, eye contact, and other forms of spatial interaction, can be used to create compelling AI characters. Key takeaways include developing a scalable character framework appropriate for different genres, as well as tips and tricks that will enhance the player's perception of believable AI characters.

