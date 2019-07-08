Video: The importance of finding your platform champions

In this 2019 GDC talk, veteran dev relations expert Nick Suttner shares practical insights and anecdotes of how to think about and approach the individuals behind the big platforms like Oculus or Sony.

This is more critical than ever given how many new games flood the market every month, and how many different storefronts and platforms are now available to sell your games on.

Plus, Suttner offered advice on how to find great champions for your game among the press, publishers, and any potential partner who might be able to help your game succeed.

If you didn't catch it at GDC this year, take advantage of the fact that Suttner's talk is now available to watch (completely free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel.

