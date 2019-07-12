Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Smartphone maker Rokit launches $50 million game development fund

Smartphone maker Rokit launches $50 million game development fund

July 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Smartphone maker Rokit has launched a $50 million game development fund to support indie developers. 

The 'Rokit Games Limited' fund will act as both an angel investor and gap investor for startup game devs working on mobile and console projects. It will ask for equity in exchange for financing, and will grant successful applicants up to $500,000 in funding. 

Beyond dishing out dollars, Rokit claims it will be able to provide a platform for any mobile games it finances by uploading them onto its range of smartphones, and promoting them through its content network. 

Those looking to make use of the program will need to approach Rokit with a business plan that'll be reviewed by the Rokit board, or attend one of the 'pitchfests' being organized by the company in order to unearth "outstanding games."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.12.19]
User Experience Researcher
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.11.19]
QA Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.11.19]
Lighting Artist
Tangent Games LLC
Tangent Games LLC — Burbank, California, United States
[07.11.19]
System Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image