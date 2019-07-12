Smartphone maker Rokit launches $50 million game development fund

Smartphone maker Rokit has launched a $50 million game development fund to support indie developers.

The 'Rokit Games Limited' fund will act as both an angel investor and gap investor for startup game devs working on mobile and console projects. It will ask for equity in exchange for financing, and will grant successful applicants up to $500,000 in funding.

Beyond dishing out dollars, Rokit claims it will be able to provide a platform for any mobile games it finances by uploading them onto its range of smartphones, and promoting them through its content network.

Those looking to make use of the program will need to approach Rokit with a business plan that'll be reviewed by the Rokit board, or attend one of the 'pitchfests' being organized by the company in order to unearth "outstanding games."