Ubisoft puts kibosh on Assassin's Creed XP-farming exploit

Ubisoft is changing how Story Creator Mode works in Assassin's Creed Odyssey to prevent the spread of XP-laden 'farming quests.'

The narrative tool was unveiled back in June, and allows players to create and share their own quests with a variety of objectives, custom stories, and unique dialogue.

Although some used the tool as intended, a fair few soon realized they could build quickfire quests that would dish out a bounty of experience points upon completion. It's a workaround that allowed players to quickly level up their in-game characters with little to no effort.

Ubisoft claims those quests risk "jeopardizing the overall quality, integrity, and purpose of Story Creator Mode and results in less visibility for the creative, interesting and frankly fantastic community stories that have been published."

As a result, the Ubisoft is working on a variety of fixes and adjustments that will reduce the impact of farming quests on the player experience, and is also changing Story Creator Mode's terms of use to prevent creators from publishing those types of quests altogether.

"XP farming quests will not appear in our automatic recommendation system -- this includes the Hall of Fame and the trending section," said Ubisoft in a forum post, detailing the work-in-progress changes.

"Stories that are reported for exploitation or cheating will be hidden moving forward, and our terms of use will be updated to reflect the misuse of the tool. We will also be sanctioning those who continue to willingly and intentionally misuse the tool, and will look to implement further solutions with upcoming title updates."