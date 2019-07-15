Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 15, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 15, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 15, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

'Reality-focused' game dev Surrogate secures $2 million in funding

'Reality-focused' game dev Surrogate secures $2 million in funding

July 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Production, Business/Marketing

Finnish reality-focused game developer and video streaming company Surrogate has raised $2 million in funding. 

The investment came via a seed funding round led by Initial Capital, which has previously invested in Supercell. Initial was joined by fellow investors ProFounders Capital, Brighteye Ventures, and Business Finland. 

Breaking the news in a blog, Surrogate explained it'll use the cash to rapidly expand its "Surrogate Reality" game portfolio while "continuing to enhance its low-latency video streaming technology. 

If you're unsure as to what exactly the term "Surrogate Reality" actually means, the studio claims its the closest possible thing to experiencing something in real-life over the internet.

Its tech aims to "enable anyone to watch and play real-life games remotely," something the team says continues to blur the line between watching and interacting with entertainment.

“To date, video games continue to be developed with the same limitations that existed at the time of Pong -- creating fake physics and fake graphics in an attempt to mimic real-life," commented Surrogate CEO and co-founder, Shane Allen. 

"At Surrogate, we want to rethink this process by bringing in unique benefits that the real world has to offer and using them as major elements in the video gaming experience."

Related Jobs

DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.12.19]
Technical Artist
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.12.19]
Game Engineer
DMG Entertainment
DMG Entertainment — Beverly Hills, California, United States
[07.12.19]
Game Designer
Osmo
Osmo — Palo Alto, California, United States
[07.12.19]
Sr. UX/UI Designer (Games)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image