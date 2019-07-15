Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 15, 2019
July 15, 2019
July 15, 2019
Respawn will deal with Apex Legends cheaters by making them fight each other

July 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Apex Legends developer Respawn is looking to deter cheating by forcing those who break the rules to play together.

Offering a development update posted on Reddit, the studio explained it'll soon be able to use matchmaking to pair cheaters and spammers together, casting them into video game limbo to duke it out with other vagabonds and rogues. 

It's also working on a number of other countermeasures, including requiring three-factor authentication in certain regions on high-risk accounts, using machine learning to create behavior models that detect and auto-ban cheaters, and increasing resources so it can dedicate more time to rooting out delinquents. 

Over 355,000 cheaters had been banned from Apex Legends on PC alone as of March this year, and Respawn has again reiterated its commitment to fighting the "ongoing war" against those dodgy characters looking to profit through deception rather than skill. 

"As we’ve said before, the war against cheaters will be ongoing and remains a high priority for us. There will always be work to do, improvements to make, and new things to adapt to," commented the studio. "We'd like to thank the players that have been getting involved with helping us squash cheaters over the last week whether it be submitting reports or assisting with the vetting process for suspicious behavior." 

