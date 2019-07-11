Video: Improving game dev tool design through editor triage

In this 2017 GDC talk, tools designer Robin-Yann Storm discusses multiple approaches, and their pros and cons, for tool and editor triage, intended for immediate application in a game development environment.

It was a great high-level overview of a number of different techniques that can be applied to your own work, in small teams or large.

All of these tips and techniques were culled from personal experience, Gamasutra posts, podcasts, developer interviews, and other expert sources.

It's a must-see talk if you've ever found yourself stressed out by the tools you use to make games, so make sure to take advantage of the fact you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

