NetEase grabs minority stake in Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive

Chinese internet and online game company NetEase Games has picked up a minority stake in Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive.

NetEase didn't disclose how large of a stake it has acquired in the Canadian developer, or how much it spent on the deal.

Following the investment, Behaviour will continue to operate independently under the leadership of president and executive producer Remi Racine, although NetEase will nominate a director to the studio's board.

Racine believes the deal "validates" Behaviour's growing reputation, and will allow the company to further invest in research and development to create "innovative" new titles.

“At Behaviour, we are continuously looking for opportunities to accelerate growth by investing in R&D for new and innovative games for our players and in the recruitment of exceptional talent," he commented.

"As an industry leader in online games, NetEase brings highly reputable R&D and operational capabilities and experience that we believe will drive sustainable, long-term growth well into the future."

This isn't the first time NetEase has splashed the cash in 2019, with the Chinese outfit having already grabbed a stake in Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream.