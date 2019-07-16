UK publisher Merge Games creates $4 million indie game fund

UK publisher Merge Games has created a $4 million indie games fund to help smaller devs finance their projects and extend their marketing reach.

The Manchester-based company established the fund as part of a "global push for quality content," and will be hoping to find talent and games worthy of investment at Gamescom in Cologne and PAX West in Seattle.

Merge has helped publish a number of well known titles including Dead Cells, Brawlout, and HoPiKo, and explained it will specifically be looking for "high quality, multi-platform games that deliver new experiences to the market."

“It has always been fresh ideas that have made the business thrive and that’s why we are investing in new talent around the world," commented Merge CEO, Luke Keighran. "It's a difficult time for indies and we want to be a destination for those developers that need funding plus all the support that a world class publisher can provide."