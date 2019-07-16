Ubisoft's Uplay+ subscription library launches this fall with 100+ games

Ubisoft has offered more details on the games that will be available under its Uplay+ subscription service when the service launches this fall, listing over 100 games that paying players will have access to for the duration of their subscription.

It’s a sizeable list that captures generations of games from 25 franchises, and one that gives game developers an idea of what other similar services could look like as more and more game companies turn toward pay-for-access game libraries.

Ubisoft announced Uplay+ on stage at its E3 press conference this year, following in the footsteps of services like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and Electronic Arts' EA/Origin Access. Uplay+ is somewhat unique in the fact that the company has announced it will be coming to Google’s cloud-based game platform Stadia in 2020, the first of those publisher-offered services to do so.

The inaugural games landing on Uplay+ include titles from some current Ubisoft flagship franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs, as well as a gamut of classic titles. In a blog post, Ubisoft notes that it aims to bolster the value of the service by offering access to new releases, DLC, and, in the cases of the upcoming games Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion, access to the premium editions of some titles.

That full list can be found on Ubisoft’s website, while the $14.99 per month service itself is set to launch for PC on September 3, 2019 and Stadia in 2020. ​