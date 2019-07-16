Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop taps design firm R/GA to help keep its stores relevant

GameStop taps design firm R/GA to help keep its stores relevant

July 16, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
July 16, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Struggling game and tchotchke retailer GameStop announced a partnership with design firm R/GA today that will see the two working together to develop new designs for GameStop's remaining storefronts.

What's interesting here is how GameStop aims to revive customer interest in its physical locations: by turning at least some of them into "streamlined" venues focused on a specific aspect of game culture, like eSports tournaments or retro games and consoles.

The company didn't specify a timeline for these renovations, noting only that it will be testing these new store layouts and concepts in an undisclosed "select market" as part of its ongoing efforts to revive its flagging business.

GameStop's fortunes have been falling for some time, causing the company's stock price to hit a 16-year low last month. After a failed attempt to sell the company early this year, it appears those in charge are doubling down on GameStop's ongoing investments in eSports and the retro games business.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions
Vicarious Visions — Albany, New York, United States
[07.16.19]
Software Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[07.16.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[07.16.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[07.16.19]
Unity Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image