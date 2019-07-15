Designing experimental game Cultist Simulator for commercial success

In this 2019 GDC talk, Weather Factory co-founder Alexis Kennedy discuss the challenges and the advantages of the decisions the dev team made while creating their digital tabletop sect sim Cultist Simulator.

It was an engaging look at how they steered a straight course on a very unusual game concept, and what they'd do differently next time.

Notably, his talk offered a great high-level overview of a number of different techniques that can be applied to your own work, in small teams or large!

