Get a job: iGotcha Studios is hiring a Unity Developer

July 16, 2019 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Unity Developer, iGotcha Studios

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Work Schedule: Full-Time Employment

Salary: Depending on experience

Start Date: ASAP

We offer relocation services

Who are we

 iGotcha Studios is a small and growing independent game studio in Stockholm, Sweden consisting of experienced and passionate developers. Our main focus is to develop location based games for mobile platforms. Our office is located just outside the central station with an abundance of restaurants, gyms and shops within walking distance. All our employees have competitive salaries and benefits.
Now that we have secured a solid financial funding from reputable investors we are looking to expand our development team.

Job Description

We are looking for a passionate programmer ready to join an exciting, growing studio. You should be comfortable with working across disciplines, able to take initiative and independently find
creative solutions to complex problems. We strive for technical excellence and need you to venture outside of your comfort zone, learning and implementing new technologies.

What you will do

● Work closely with game designers and back-end developers to implement new game features
● Iterate and improve upon our in-house game framework for current and future games
● Write performant code using modern code standards in C# 7.3
● Implement automated testing to ensure the code really does what it needs to
● Iterate rapidly with our Continuous Integration / Deployment setup
● Support our design and art department to bring their work into the game

How you will do this

● You have previous professional experience in Unity3D, preferably with a shipped title
● You are quality-oriented and meticulous
● You have experience with network programming and mobile development
● You are familiar with concurrent, async and thread safe code
● You can make realistic time estimates and know your limits and weaknesses

What we have done recently

● Updated our project to the latest stable Unity3D release and converted to .NET standard 2.0
with C# 7.3
● Introduced async APIs using .NET Task
● Code-base wide cleanup, implemented DI with a base architecture and paid off our tech debt
● Enabled the art and design department to deploy asset and game data changes without
technical assistance

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

