Please welcome 6 new members to the Advisory Board for GDC 2020!

Organizers of the Game Developers Conference are proud to welcome six new members to the Advisory Board of this premier game industry event, just in time to help make the upcoming GDC 2020 our best event yet!

The GDC Advisory Board is comprised of outstanding game industry professionals who help build the GDC conference program, and these new members will share their expertise in Advocacy, Design, Production & Team Management, and Programming.

Together, these new Advisory Board members have created or contributed to a remarkable array of notable games, including Destiny 2, Fantastic Contraption, Doom (2016), Marvel's Spider-Man, Fortnite, Firewatch, and many more!

Without further ado, here are the experts who will be joining established Advisory Board members like Angie Smets, Mark Cerny, Caryl Shaw, Rob Pardo, and many more to help make GDC 2020 a fantastic show:

Kimberly Voll (Programming track) is a veteran game programmer and designer with a cognitive science background who has worked at Riot (as a principal technical designer) and on games like Fantastic Contraption and ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS. She also recently co-founded exciting new Seattle dev Stray Bombay (with Chet Faliszek).

M.E. Chung (Design track) works at Bungie as a game designer and social lead on Destiny 2. She previously was a game designer on titles including Halo 4, BioShock 2, and Tomb Raider (mid-2000s version), and brings a lot of great experience in design mechanics, multiplayer, and social design to the GDC board.

Sean Vanaman (Design track) is a game design & writing veteran who has worked on titles including Telltale's acclaimed The Walking Dead games & Puzzle Agent 2. He also co-founded Campo Santo (now part of Valve), the developers of Firewatch, where he was a key writer on the project, and is now working on the upcoming In The Valley Of The Gods.

Grant Shonkwiler (Production & Team Management track) is an independent production consultant working on a wide range of games. He previously worked at Epic Games on Fortnite and id Software on the Doom reboot, as well as Megatouch Games on casual titles.

Elan Ruskin (Programming track) is a senior engine programmer at Insomniac Games, and gave a well-received talk about the making of Marvel's Spider-Man at GDC 2019. He also has experience working at Valve (Portal 2, DotA), Naughty Dog (Jak 3) and Ion Storm (Deus Ex: Invisible War).

Eve Crevoshay (Advocacy track) is the Executive Director of Take This, a nonprofit that provides mental health help for both those working in the game industry and those attending shows such as Penny Arcade Expo. The GDC board welcomes her experience in the non-profit sector.

Together, these new members will assist the GDC Advisory Board in ensuring that the quality of content at GDC 2020 is relevant, interesting, timely, and well-suited to serve game industry professionals in all corners of the market and all stages of their career!

