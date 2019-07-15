Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

VR training for the workplace works -- see how firsthand at XRDC!

VR training for the workplace works -- see how firsthand at XRDC!

July 17, 2019 | By Staff
July 17, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, XRDC

Last year Hilton and the Sweetrush design firm won top honors for their innovative and effective use of virtual reality as a training tool, and at XRDC this October they're going to show you how they did it!

As part of the XRDC Training track of sessions, SweetRush's John-Carlos Lozano and Hilton's Blaire Bhojwani will present "VR Training: A Hilton Hotels and SweetRush Case Study"; a rare look inside the design of two award-winning VR learning programs.

Using a variety of techniques (inclding stereoscopic video, 3D environments, spatial audio, live actors and interactivity), these programs have proven to be effective at training staff while also helping them better empathize and understand the perspectives of both their colleagues and their customers.

This is exactly the sort of unorthodox, innovative application of VR technology that VR developers and innovators are excited to see spreading in the market, and you can expect to walk away with a much deeper understanding of how to design for learning objectives, create compelling stories and interactivity, manage the learning environment, and develop a measurement strategy for VR learning.

This is just one of many exciting and informative sessions planned for XRDC at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, so make sure to sign up now so you don't end up paying more at the door!

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass.

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.17.19]
Senior Game Designer
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.16.19]
University Practitioner/Senior University Practitioner in Computer Games Design (2 posts)
University of Exeter
University of Exeter — Exeter, England, United Kingdom
[07.16.19]
Postdoctoral Research Fellow
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.16.19]
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Technical Games Design


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image