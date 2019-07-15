VR training for the workplace works -- see how firsthand at XRDC!

Last year Hilton and the Sweetrush design firm won top honors for their innovative and effective use of virtual reality as a training tool, and at XRDC this October they're going to show you how they did it!

As part of the XRDC Training track of sessions, SweetRush's John-Carlos Lozano and Hilton's Blaire Bhojwani will present "VR Training: A Hilton Hotels and SweetRush Case Study"; a rare look inside the design of two award-winning VR learning programs.

Using a variety of techniques (inclding stereoscopic video, 3D environments, spatial audio, live actors and interactivity), these programs have proven to be effective at training staff while also helping them better empathize and understand the perspectives of both their colleagues and their customers.

This is exactly the sort of unorthodox, innovative application of VR technology that VR developers and innovators are excited to see spreading in the market, and you can expect to walk away with a much deeper understanding of how to design for learning objectives, create compelling stories and interactivity, manage the learning environment, and develop a measurement strategy for VR learning.

