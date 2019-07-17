Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 17, 2019
Nintendo is boosting Switch battery life through a slight hardware refresh

Nintendo is boosting Switch battery life through a slight hardware refresh

July 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
July 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo is releasing a lightly upgraded version of the original Switch that will offer more battery life for your buck.

An update to the Nintendo of America website shows that an updated version of the flagship Switch console is on the way that promises a longer-lasting battery than the model that came out in 2017. As shown in the picture below, the original launch unit offers roughly 2.5 to 6.5 hours of playtime depending on the game being played, while the tweaked version will deliver around 4.5 to 9 hours. 

There's no official explanation as to how Nintendo managed to squeeze more juice out of the Switch, but a recent FCC filing suggests the company has upgraded the device's processor and flash storage chips. 

Aside from offering more playtime, the tweaked Switch will match the launch console in every other way, unlike the recently announced Nintendo Switch Lite -- which offers a handheld-only Switch experience at a cheaper price point. 

