Nintendo is launching an upgraded version of the original Switch

Nintendo is releasing an upgraded version of the original Switch that will offer more battery life for your buck.

An update to the Nintendo of America website shows there will soon be two flagship Switch consoles out in the wild. As shown in the picture below, the original launch unit offers roughly 2.5 to 6.5 hours of playtime depending on the game being played, while the tweaked version will deliver around 4.5 to 9 hours.

There's no official explanation as to how Nintendo managed to squeeze more juice out of the Switch, but a recent FCC filing suggests the company has upgraded the device's processor and flash storage chips.

Aside from offering more playtime, the tweaked Switch will match the launch console in every other way, unlike the recently announced Nintendo Switch Lite -- which offers a handheld-only Switch experience at a cheaper price point.