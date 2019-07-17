Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 17, 2019
Indie publisher Private Division splits from Swedish dev The Outsiders

July 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Private Division, the indie publishing label owned by Take-Two, has parted ways with Swedish developer The Outsiders. 

As reported by GameSpot, the pair initially linked up to bring The Outsiders' debut title Darkborn to market, but their relationship eventually broke down at the end of 2018. 

Darkborn, the brainchild of Battlefield 3 and Payday 2 director David Goldfarb, was originally unveiled two years ago under the Project Wight moniker. Since then, it has been rebranded and will now be moving forward with a different publisher.

It's unclear why the duo have split, with Private Division having amassed an impressive publishing portfolio that includes games like Ancestors, Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds.

"Private Division ended our publishing agreement with The Outsiders at the end of last year," reads a Private Division statement handed to GameSpot. 

"We supported the studio financially for several months after ending the deal, and we wish David Goldfarb and the rest of the talented team the very best with the game and their future endeavors."

