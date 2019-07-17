Pokemon Detective Pikachu is the second highest grossing video game movie ever

Newsbrief: Pokemon Detective Pikachu has become the second highest-grossing video game movie of all time after bringing in $429 million worldwide.

As highlighted on Box Office Mojo, it's a total that takes it tantalizingly close to the current record of $433 million held by Warcraft, the 2016 movie based on Activision Blizzard's globally recognized fantasy franchise.

Although it hasn't officially been confirmed yet, there are rumblings aplenty suggesting work is already underway on a Detective Pikachu sequel. The follow-up would again be co-produced by Legendary Pictures and The Pokemon Company.