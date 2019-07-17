Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
July 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Odyssey and Siege push Ubisoft to a better-than-expected quarter

Odyssey and Siege push Ubisoft to a better-than-expected quarter

July 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
July 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft closed out the first quarter of its 2019-2020 financial year with €314.2 million (~$352.7 million) in net bookings, which is down 17.6 percent year-over-year but “well above” the target Ubisoft set for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

In its Q1 financial reporting, Ubisoft credits Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Rainbow Six Siege for that performace, two games that notably released before Q1 even began. Both games have been reoccurring staples in Ubisoft’s quarterly reports, and the developer says that player recurring investment in both titles has continued to rise.

In the case of Siege, a 2015 release, Ubisoft says the game has been one of the top ten best-selling titles in the past five years (based on data on $60 game sales from NPD, GfK, GSD, Ubisoft’s own estimates), and saw both player recurring investment and engagement rise year-over-year.

For Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft notes that the game shows a “sharp increase” in daily engagement, player recurring income, and sell-through compared to Q1 performance of its predecessor Assassin’s Creed Origins last year.

French accounting law means that Ubisoft won’t share profit information until the end of the fiscal year, but the Q1 report offers a slight breakdown of how its sales and net bookings fared this quarter. Looking at that €314.2 million (~$352.7 million) in net bookings, €292.4 million (~$328.2 million) came from digital sources. Of that, €150.4 million (~$168.8 million) of digital came from player recurring income like digital items, DLC, season passes, and subscriptions, a 19.5 percent increase year-over-year.

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam, Inc.
Disruptor Beam, Inc. — Framingham, Massachusetts, United States
[07.17.19]
Senior Game Designer
MADFINGER Games
MADFINGER Games — Brno, Czech Republic
[07.17.19]
Platform Developer
University of Huddersfield
University of Huddersfield — Huddersfield , England, United Kingdom
[07.17.19]
Part-time Hourly Paid Lecturer &ndash; Games and Web
Vicarious Visions
Vicarious Visions — Albany, New York, United States
[07.16.19]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image