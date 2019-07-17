Outsourcing studio Pole to Win expands with Montreal office

Newsbrief: The game and tech outsourcing company Pole to Win is opening up an office in Montreal, the sixteenth studio the company has opened up to date.

The new studio aims to offer QA, customer service, engineering, and translation services to other game development studios, and notes in a press release that Montreal’s growing video game development community makes the city a natural fit for the expansion.

“Montreal is the largest video games hub in Canada and we believe our expertise lends itself to the ongoing growth the region will see moving forward,” said North American regional president Kasturi Rangan in a press release.