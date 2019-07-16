Video: Living the freelancing dream while avoiding the nightmare

In this 2019 GDC talk, game writer Greg Buchanan discuses strategies to cope with the positive and negative aspects of freelance work, both financially and psychologically.

It was a helpful talk that outlined a clear path to ultimately building your craft and reputation through international work.

Buchanan shared examples from his own careers, and offered up a high-level overview of a number of different techniques that can be applied to your own work, in small teams or large.

It was a standout talk at GDC earlier this year, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

