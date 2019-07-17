Alienware co-founder Frank Azor is now AMD's chief architect of gaming solutions

Alienware co-founder Frank Azor revealed at the beginning of the month that he was departing Alienware parent company Dell at the beginning of July.

His destination and role have now been officially revealed, confirming some of the rumors that circulated after his departure. As spotted by The Verge, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that Azor was headed to AMD in a tweet this week, naming him the company’s new chief architect of gaming solutions.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve built together. Our gaming and premium consumer businesses are outperforming the market and are a huge priority for Dell,” wrote Azor in a forum post announcing his departure. ”But the builder and creator in me is ready for the next challenge.”

Azor co-founded Alienware alongside Nelson Gonzalez and Alex Aguila in 1996. He remained at the company through through the decades, staying onboard following its 2006 acquisition by Dell and, in recent years, serving as the head of Dell’s game and XPS divisions.