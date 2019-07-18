PC overtakes PlayStation 4 as Ubisoft's most lucrative platform this quarter

There's been a changing of the guard at Ubisoft, with PC replacing the PlayStation 4 as the company's most lucrative platform.

According to the French studio's latest financials, PC revenue accounted for 34 percent of its $352 million quarterly net bookings, with the PlayStation 4 being responsible for 31 percent of that total.

It's a notable change year-over-year. As the graph below shows, the PlayStation 4 was easily the dominant platform this time last year, bringing in 38 percent of Ubisoft's quarterly net bookings compared to the 24 percent raked in on PC.

The change-up can likely be attributed to a variety of factors, with Ubisoft talked up the success of key titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, both of which are available on PC as well as consoles.

The launch of the PC-exclusive strategy title Anno 1800 will also have had an impact. Earlier this year, Ubisoft revealed the game was the fastest selling entry in the series to date, shifting four times as many copies as its predecessor Anno 2205 in its first week.

It'll be interesting to see whether the trend continues throughout the year, with Ubisoft also highlighting a "very strong increase" in player recurring investment on both PCs and consoles -- although the latter will obviously be split between two key platforms (Xbox One and PlayStation 4).