id Software studio director Tim Willits is stepping down after 24 years

July 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Tim Willits, the studio director, level designer, and former co-owner of id Software, is leaving the company after 24 years. 

Breaking the news on Twitter, Willits revealed he'll be officially stepping down after QuakeCon 2019, and reassured fans that the studio's slate of in-development titles are in safe hands. 

"I’ve decided to leave id Software after QuakeCon. I’ve been extremely lucky to work with the best people in the industry on truly amazing games. QuakeCon has been an unbelievable part of my journey and I look forward to seeing everyone at the Gaylord Texan," he wrote. 

"All of the games currently in development are in very good hands, my departure will not affect any planned releases. id Software is packed full of amazing talent that will continue to develop (long into the future) some of the best shooters in the world."

Willits joined id Software in 1995 after impressing the studio with a series of Doom levels he created in his spare time. He initially worked as a level designer, lending his talents to a number of projects including The Ultimate Doom, Strife, and Quake

By 2004 he was serving as the lead designer on Doom 3, and a year later would take on the mantle of executive producer for Quake 4. After that, he was promoted to creative director and studio director, and oversaw the creation of the Rage franchise and Doom reboot during his spell in charge. 

Willits hasn't revealed what he plans to do following his departure, but promised to share more news after QuakeCon.

