Come out to XRDC and learn how your VR skills can be used for public good!

Hey innovators, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is using virtual reality to improve public safety, and you can learn from their work firsthand at XRDC in San Francisco this October!

There you'll have an opportunity to see a cool Enterprise track talk on "Building Virtual Reality for Public Safety" in which members of the NIST Public Safety Communications Research Division will show you how their open-source environments are helping devs in enterprise and academia build great training tools for first responders.

If you work in VR (or are thinking about making the jump) you want to catch this session, which is packed with lessons learned in developing these environments with the first responder community, trials and tribulations from 500+ demos, plus findings on what worked well -- and what failed miserably.

The PSCR Open Innovation team will discuss how these environments have been used to collaborate with the public as well, and share insights from the several prize challenges that have tasked contestants with creating unique solutions (ranging from heads-up displays to haptic feedback devices) to assist public safety in conducting their tasks.

It's a forward-thinking talk packed with useful learnings and advice on how to use your cutting-edge VR skills for public good, so make time to check it out!

