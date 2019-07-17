Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Come out to XRDC and learn how your VR skills can be used for public good!

July 19, 2019 | By Staff
Hey innovators, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is using virtual reality to improve public safety, and you can learn from their work firsthand at XRDC in San Francisco this October!

There you'll have an opportunity to see a cool Enterprise track talk on "Building Virtual Reality for Public Safety" in which members of the NIST Public Safety Communications Research Division will show you how their open-source environments are helping devs in enterprise and academia build great training tools for first responders.

If you work in VR (or are thinking about making the jump) you want to catch this session, which is packed with lessons learned in developing these environments with the first responder community, trials and tribulations from 500+ demos, plus findings on what worked well -- and what failed miserably.

The PSCR Open Innovation team will discuss how these environments have been used to collaborate with the public as well, and share insights from the several prize challenges that have tasked contestants with creating unique solutions (ranging from heads-up displays to haptic feedback devices) to assist public safety in conducting their tasks. 

It's a forward-thinking talk packed with useful learnings and advice on how to use your cutting-edge VR skills for public good, so make time to check it out!

Of course, this is just one of the many enlightening and inspiring sessions planned for XRDC at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, so sign up now to reserve your spot a great price!

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass.

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

